Local five-star recruit Moussa Cisse commits to Hardaway and Memphis

2020 Lausanne recruit Moussa Cisse commits to play for the Memphis Tigers.



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started as a rough summer of recruiting for Penny Hardaway has certainly taken a turn for the better.

“I will play for the University of Memphis. Memphis baby!!”

Lausanne five-star big man and Mister Basketball Moussa Cisse making it official Wednesday, committing to Hardaway and the Tigers over LSU among others.

The almost seven foot shot blocker averaged almost a triple double last year for the Lynx…18 points, 15 rebounds and over 9 blocksa game.

Now the top ten player in the country, after reclassifying to the class of 2020, Cisse joins the likes of D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, Lance Thomas, Isaiah Stokes, and Ahmad Rand in the Tigers front court.

The only downside…Cisse is likely a one and done player in the blue and gray of the Tigers.