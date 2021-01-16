Live Thread: 76ers at the Grizzlies

BROOKLYN, NY – DECEMBER 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 28, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is a live thread of the Memphis Grizzlies playing host to the Philadelphia 76ers.

LIVE UPDATES:

Q2: (9:38) Ja Morant is taking over this quarter w/a quick 6pts including a slam dunk. Memphis leading 36-31.

End of the 1st Quarter:

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the Memphis Grizzlies 26-25. The Sixers are shooting 48% from the field and are 1-7 from beyond the arc. Shake Milton lead Philly 7 points and is 3/3 from the field.

For Memphis, the Grizzlies are shooting 9-31 from the field which is 29% but they are 3-8 from downtown. Grayson Allen leads Memphis w/ 7pts.

Ja Morant was fouled in the act of shooting, and he went to the free throw line and has 2 points.

Q1: (2:24) Grizzlies call a timeout. Philadelphia leading Memphis 22-17.

Q1: (3:59) Sixers call a time leading by 2, 17-15.

Q1: ( 6:23) Tyus Jones checks in for Ja Morant. Grizzlies down 14-10.

Q1: (10:13) The Sixers have an early lead over the Grizzlies. Philadelphia is up 6-0 over Memphis.

Ja Morant will play and start for the Grizzlies against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.