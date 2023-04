MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Welcome to our Grizzlies playoff primer, Bear Down with the Grizz, ready to ‘bear down’ against one of the NBA’s marquee franchises.

After locking up the number two seed in the Western Conference for a second straight year, a first for the Beale Street Bears. The Grizzlies now take on Lebron James and the Lakers for the first time ever in the postseason.