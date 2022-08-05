MEMPHIS – Many of the biggest names in golf are making their way to Memphis next week for the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the first ever FedEx St. Jude Championship.

But will the LIV Tour provide yet another distraction for the PGA here at TPC Southwind.

While this event is only for the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings, three of those golfers are not in the field. That’s because Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, who all defected to the rival LIV tour, have been suspended but are now asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to allow them to tee it up in the playoffs.

Another potential headache for the PGA Tour but not one tournament director Joe Tomek is concerning himself with for Memphis.

“A lot of that’s outside of our control. We’ll let things play out as they play out and we’ll put on a world class event for whatever players show up here as deemed by the PGA Tour. We’re excited to host everyone, host our fans and put on a world class, world class championship,” Tomek said. “It is a little bit of a distraction from the greater mission that we have here. But like I’ve said from the beginning, we have what makes the PGA Tour so special. We have a hometown hero in FedEx giving back to Memphis, Tennessee and we have the world’s most visible charity in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s what’s important to us. And no amount of distractions can take it away.”

The FedEx St. Jude Championship begins on Thursday.