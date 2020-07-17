Limited fans to be allowed into Memphis 901FC games this season

MEMPHIS — The Shelby County health department has approved a plan to allow fans into Autozone Park for Memphis 901FC games this year.

About 1000 fans, with seating groups set twelve feet apart with masks required will be on hand when Memphis 901FC hosts Charlotte on July 25th. This will be the first professional match in Memphis since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid March.

“We appreciate the assistance from the Health Department, the City Administration and the medical experts we consulted for their continued feedback and assistance in putting together this plan,” said Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to AutoZone Park in the safest way possible.”

Other health protocols put in place as part of the plan include temperature checks, limited concessions and cashless transactions and staggered entry and exit times.