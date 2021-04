MEMPHIS, TN – FEBRUARY 24: DeAndre Williams #12 of the Memphis Tigers celebrates against the Tulane Green Wave during a game on February 24, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Tulane 61-46. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers forward DeAndre Williams announced he will be returning next season via social media.

The 6-9 junior started in 20 games for the Tigers, averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in his first season with Memphis. He had 12 points in the U of M’s NIT Championship win over Mississippi State.

Williams transferred from Evansville where he averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Aces, whose season included an upset of a No.1-ranked Kentucky team.