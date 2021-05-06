Lethargic Grizzlies fall to lowly Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points each and the Detroit Pistons, playing without seven players and owning the worst record in the Eastern Conference, knocked off the Grizzlies 111-97 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Ja Morant (20), Jonas Valanchiunas (19) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (17) combined to score 56 of the Grizzlies 97 points but Jackson was just 4 for 12 from the floor while Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson combined to go just 7 for 27.

The loss drops the Grizzlies back into an 8th place tie with the Golden State Warriors heading to Tampa where they will close out this three-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.