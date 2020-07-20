Lessons learned at U of M key to roster spot in NBA bubble for former Tiger Jeremiah Martin

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Jeremiah Martin #3 of the Memphis Tigers looks on in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during their Gotham Classic game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — Things starting to ramp up this week inside the NBA bubble in Orlando with the start of team scrimmages this week leading into next week’s season openers.

And Memphis with more to root for than just the Grizzlies.

With the Brooklyn Nets decimated by injuries, former Tiger Jeremiah Martin is in the bubble with Brooklyn, turning a two-way contract with the Nets into a postseason opportunity.

Nothing has come easy for Martin since leaving the U of M.

That just makes being in the bubble, in the NBA, that much sweeter.

“Knowing that there are things that are going to get in your way, throughout the road, and you just can’t quit,” Jeremiah Martin said. “I stayed focused knowing times will be tough. Things may not be on your side. Things may be stacked against you. Just beating the odds, doing things that people think you’re not able to do. Just staying focused,” Martin said.

“That was just my thing I did throughout my time in Memphis, going through three different coaches in four years. I already knew it was going to be tough. I just take that with me, instilled in me. Not complaining. It’s a great opportunity. I’m in the bubble. First time that’s ever happened. First time in history and I’m going to go against some great players and some great teams. Just a great opportunity so I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

Martin…not the only Memphian at the point for Brooklyn.

Former White Station star Chris Chiozza is also helping to run things for the Nets in Orlando.