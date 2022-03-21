MEMPHIS – Heartbroken yet proud.

That’s the best way to describe Tiger fans right now.

Heartbroken at that loss to number one Gonzaga yet proud at not only what the Tigers accomplished this season, but what the future holds for Penny Hardaway and the program.

Which is where the story turns to now.

After going toe to toe with the top seeded ‘Zags Saturday night, putting a major scare into the team most people expect to cut down the nets in New Orleans, Hardaway quickly turns the page to what’s next, building on the success to end the season where the Tigers played like one of the best teams in the country.

Hardaway also sees Saturday night as a return to prominence for this once proud Tiger program.

“Ever since I’ve been a coach, in AAU, I’ve always been a stormchaser. I’ve always been a guy that chased all the tough teams. We want to play the best. Gonzaga is the number one overall seed in the tournament, we got what we wanted. We just came up a little short,” Hardaway said. “For me, I hope this shows people that Memphis is back. The real Memphis basketball, where we were in prominence, years ago. We’re getting it back where it needs to be.”

Hardaway also knows it was a slow start to the season, 9-8 through mid January, that really cost his Tigers because seeding is everything come March.

“I’m fully aware that when the season starts, that you have to take care of business early to get your respect late. You have to go into June and July with the mindset that, this is what it’s going to take to get us where we need to be when it comes to March. We’re really not a 9-seed but we put ourselves in a really bad predicament early. We understand now and the players understand now how important it is to come into the season focused and being together. Having a culture of family for the entire time, on and off the court.”