MEMPHIS — The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will miss his only visit to Memphis this year.

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James for Tuesday night’s game against the Grizzlies with right foot soreness.

The injury happening Sunday night in Dallas when James fell to the floor in the third quarter. James could be seen telling teammates, “I heard it pop.”

He was able to stay in the game and help the Lakers rally back from 27 down to beat the Mavericks, though James was walked with a significant limp when he was leaving the arena.

Point guard DeAngelo Russell, just acquired at the trade deadline, is also listed as doubtful.