LOS ANGELES – The other storyline as the Grizzlies and Lakers series shifts west is the war of words brewing between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James.

Two days ago after game 2, Brooks called Bron ‘old’.

Friday, James refused to clap back.

Lebron keeping the focus on the game and less on the trash talk.

Well almost.

“Game is won between the four lines. Always has, always will be. The best thing in life is experience. I have a lot of it,” James said. “I don’t want to talk too much more. Tomorrow’s going to be a great game. I’m not here for the bulls*^t. I’m ready to play and that’s it.”

And when his teammates were asked about Brooks’ decision to call out one of the NBA’s all-time greats.

“Dillon’s that type of guy. He wants every challenge and he’s going to say whatever he thinks and feels and whatever is on his heart. So I got a lot of respect for him,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “With every playoff series comes a lot of emotion. A lot of aggression. There’s a lot on the line.”

“What happens when Dillon pokes bears,” Bane was asked. “We go out and win games.”

We will soon find out. Game 3 tips off Saturday at Cryto.com Arena at 9 pm.