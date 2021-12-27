MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl festivities were in full swing today with the Beale Street parade really kicking off the start of the bowl game to played Tuesday.

Tuesday, was also the big press conference featuring the two head coaches — two coaches with a storied history. Mike Leach, a former head coach at Texas Tech, and interim head coach Sonny Cumbie, Leach’s former all-American quarterback at Tech.

Unfortunately, Leach has been in the middle of a wrongful termination legal battle with Texas Tech for a decade.

Leach has respect for the fans and the players, but he didn’t hold back about the dispute.

“We should get this thing settled,” said Leach. “They should pay me and you know, we should all celebrate, you know, achievements together, but that didn’t seem to be you know, what they have in mind and, you know, they, they talked about, they had some investigation or something. They never had an investigation. They lied about having an investigation, then they won’t produce the documents that prove that an investigation.”

Leach has previously said Tech “cheated him out of $2.6 million.”

The Liberty Bowl kicks off Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.