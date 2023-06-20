FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Leave it to Eric Musselman to try to reel in another huge get from the transfer portal.

This time, the Arkansas coach is zeroing in on former Memphis Tiger Chandler Lawson.

Just a day after putting his name in the transfer portal, Lawson was in Fayetteville Tuesday making the rounds at Bud Walton Arena alongside the Hogs head coach.

Musselman and the Razorbacks, one of the first teams to show interest in the 6’7″ Memphian, looking to lure Lawson to Arkansas and join a team that is already ranked top five in the country in portal pick-ups.

A Razorbacks team that is reloading with as many as four players set to get drafted in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.