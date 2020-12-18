Lawson leaves Wooddale for Houston

MEMPHIS — Huge news from the prep hardwood as reigning Mister Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year and four-star Oregon commit Johnathan Lawson has left Wooddale to play for Mike Miller at Houston.
Lawson needing a new place to play with Shelby County schools…still sidelined. First for football and now basketball because of Covid concerns.
The talented 6’7” wing averaged 27 points and 13 rebounds in leading Wooddale to the State Tournament this past year before it was canceled due to coronavirus.
Lawson now joins a loaded Mustangs team which includes Mike Miller’s son Mason, a four-star forward and Creighton signee along with LSU commit Jerrell Colbert.