Lausanne’s Moussa Cisse postpones college decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Moussa Cisse of Lausanne has postponed his college announcement.

Friday, Moussa’s high school coach at Lausanne, Marvis Davis, said Moussa is delaying his decision because with what’s going on in the country right now it didn’t feel like the right time to make his announcement.

Cisse recently reclassified to the class of 2020 and is deciding between, Memphis, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Georgetown and Florida State.

It appears it’s still a toss up for who will land the near 7-footer.

“No he’s still deciding, he’s still talking to the family and working out a few thing, weighing out the pros and the cons on everything, just kind of going from there. But no, he has not made his final decision yet,” said Davis.