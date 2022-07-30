MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Lausanne quarterback Brock Glenn is taking his talents to Ohio State, the 4-star committing the Buckeyes over Florida State, Auburn, LSU and TCU.

“Great tradition there, great coaches, great offense, great overall program,” Glenn said. “They are successful every year, top five program, every year, compete for the national championship. They have the number one recruiting class in the nation as well for the ’23 class.”

Glenn threw 23 touchdowns and led the Lynx to the state semifinals last season. He was also one of just 20 players to be invited to the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp.

He told us this was a decision he needed to make before the season so he can strictly focus on winning Lausanne a state championship with his teammates.

“This is my 34th year of coaching and Brock is the best I’ve ever coached at this position,” said Lausanne head coach Kevin Locastro. “And there are a lot of quarterbacks across the country that are tremendously talented, but I think it’s the intangibles, not necessarily the execution on a Friday night that makes him special. It’s his character. It’s his ability to relate to his teammates. It’s his leadership skills.”

The decision to commit to Ohio State was a no-brainer as he hopes to follow in the footsteps of other great quarterbacks to come out of Columbus, Ohio.

“Coach Day and Coach Dennis’s ability to develop quarterbacks and get them ready and prepared for the next level which is where I want to go, to the NFL. They’re probably the best coaches in the nation at doing that. So, I’m truly thankful for them giving me the opportunity.”