Lausanne pitcher reflects on season cut short due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clay Busby, doesn’t just represent Lausanne baseball, he’s helped create it.

“Everyone kind of knows us as the new program. So we are just trying to build it up and be a competitor every year,” said Clay Busby.

Clay is one of 4 Lynx seniors that represent the 2nd ever graduating class for Lausanne baseball.

“I mean it’s our senior year, it’s something we’ve kind of looked forward to. Ever since my freshman year, I was like we are going to grow this program, senior year that’s going to be it. So much thought has gone into it,” said Busby.

While it’s a young history, the Lynx were out to their best ever record. Starting a perfect 3-0 when the coronavirus pandemic abruptly postponed their season. Which was then cancelled yesterday.

“We started our games that Monday, we didn’t have any thought that that was going to be the only week we were going to play. Even after the Wednesday game we were like let’s come out Friday, let’s have a good practice Thursday and come out strong Friday. And then Thursday it comes out of no where, it’s done. It’s just hard,” said Busby.

Earlier this week, coach Chris Mitchell, honored the 4 seniors by turning on the lights at Gagliano field. A lasting image for the lasting impression left on these young men.

“You always hear play the game like it’s going to be your last. We had no idea that that was going to be our last. I think from now on I am going to really put that to heart. Look you never know what is going to happen, this could be my last game, so play it like it’s my last,” said Busby.