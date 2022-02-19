MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Looking to extend their winning streak, the Tigers welcomed the Shockers of Wichita State for their Senior Day. Despite Memphis taking the lead in the first half and holding it for most of the third quarter, the Tigers would ultimately fall to WSU by a final score of 68-61.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in AAC play.

The Tigers found themselves down by as much as nine in the opening quarter, Memphis would rally for an 11-0 run in the final three minutes. After made free throws from Emani Jefferson and Tye Jones as well as baskets from Tyler Frierson and Jamirah Shutes, Memphis took an 18-16 lead into the second quarter.

A scoring battle for both teams left them struggling for control of the game; despite the offensive scuffle, the Tigers were able to extend their lead out to as much as seven after a three-pointer from Jefferson and a jump shot from Shutes. After back-and-forth scoring, Memphis took a 28-25 lead into halftime.

Wichita State made their comeback in the third quarter, taking the lead with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter after Mariah McCully drained a three-pointer at the top of the key. The Shockers and Tigers would trade the lead with one another and after going shot for shot for most of the quarter, WSU would take the 48-45 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Memphis would come back from being down late in the fourth quarter after Jamirah Shutes completed an and one play with 2:39 left in the game.

The Shockers would go on a 10-0 run to take the 68-58 lead with just 23 seconds left in regulation. After a three-pointer from Madison Griggs cut the Tiger’s deficit to seven, they would try to close in on Wichita State’s lead. But, Memphis would not be able to convert and they suffered the 68-61 loss.

Emani Jefferson led the team with 15 points while Madison Griggs and Jamirah Shutes added in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Tyler Frierson was a force on the boards today, grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds today while adding in three blocks and eight points.

As a team, Memphis shot 42% from the field today.

The Tigers will be back in action next Wednesday, February 23 when they play in their final AAC road game of the season at Cincinnati. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Memphis will close out the regular season on Wednesday, March 2 when they host the Pirates of East Carolina in Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Coverage for both games can be found on ESPN+ and on News Talk 98.9 The Roar of Memphis with Tyler Springs on the call.