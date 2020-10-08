Last Lawson commits to Oregon

MEMPHIS — No Mike Miller..

No recruiting visits.

No problem for Tigers’ coach Penny Hardaway who has pieced together a top ten class for 2021 with two, four star forwards in Jordan Nesbitt and Josh Minott and rising three star shooter John Camden.

It’s a class, though that won’t include Wooddale star and Mister Basketball Johnathan Lawson, the last of the four basketball-playing Lawson brothers to go Division one.

While Hardaway and the Tigers got in late with Lawson, turning a final five into a final six for the coveted 6’6″ four star guard, in the end, family was too much to turn down for Lawson..

“At this time, I’ll be committing to the University of Oregon,” Lawson announced on Wednesday night.

Commiting on his 18th birthday, Johnathan, as expected will head to the Pacific Northwest to join older brother Chandler with the Ducks.

Lawson picking Oregon over Arkansas, Alabama, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and the U of M.

Playing with his brother, not the only reason he chose the Ducks.

“I chose Oregon because they had some pieces leaving at my spot,” said Lawson. “I thought it was the best fit for me, coming there and making a big impact right away. They’re a top 15 team in the country playing in one of the best Power 5 conferences in the world. Just want to go there and display my talents.”

Gatorade Player of the Year and Wooddale star Johnathan Lawson commits to @OregonMBB, joining older brother Chandler in Eugene. But that's not the only reason he wanted to be a Duck. pic.twitter.com/eJ7D1iZ58m — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) October 8, 2020