SALT LAKE CITY — Unlike Monday night, Jake LaRavia found his shooting touch early in the Grizzlies 94-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia lead Memphis with 25 points on 9 of 18 shooting.

Vince Williams continued to shine shooting five of 10 from the field and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Running the show from the point guard position was Jacob Gilyard. Stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Memphis shot 17 of 38 from three setting a new summer league record.

The Grizzlies end their stint in Utah after facing the Jazz Thursday at 8 p.m.