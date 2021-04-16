Landers Nolley to return to Tigers

MEMPHIS — Things continuing to trend up for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.
Just a couple of days after DeAndre Williams announced his return to the U fo M, running mate and fellow former transfer Landers Nolley has decided to run it back with the Tigers.
Nolley, who led the Tigers in scoring last year at over 13 points a game on his way to being named first team all AAC, is returning to this new look tiger roster. One that is minus Boogie Ellis and D.J. Jeffries but one that has added transfers Davoin Warren and Earl Timberlake.
Hardaway and the Tigers are also favorites to land both Chandler and Johnathan Lawson for next season.
Speaking of Jeffries, the former Olive Branch star says he’ll announce his transfer destination on Monday.
That choice is expected to be Mississippi State.