Lance Tucker helps to build a winning culture to Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WREG) — The phrase off to the races is an understatement for the Barlett Panthers.

This season they’ve already knocked off powerhouses like Christian Brothers and Southaven. This is under second year head coach Lance Tucker.

So, what is making the match up between Tucker and the Panthers so special?

“We get after the ball,” said senior DT Kameron Dickerson. “We play with all of our heart. We really leave how we feel on the field, more than anybody else.”

“They didn’t even know if they were going to have a season, but they never complained and they took on the mentality that ‘hey coach we’ll do what asked of us,’” Tucker said. “And, they really taught us adults some really good life lessons.”

The Panthers are 5-1 more than half way through the season. In their shutout win last week against Southaven, Bartlett recorded a whopping six interceptions.

“We come in, guys work hard,” said Walt Tucker, a senior quarterback for Bartlett. “They pay their dues and when we do that, it pays off.”

“Just to know that we fought for so long and to see that we got the W,” said Dickerson. “It was just an amazing feeling.”

The Panthers return to district play October 2nd. Tucker says Region 7-6A is one of the toughest leagues in the state.

“You got to playing the Houstons, the Cordovas, the Arlingtons — the Colliervilles are in your region and in your district,” said Tucker. “It doesn’t get any tougher than that. These guys have stepped up and they said coach we just want to play.”

The Panthers prepare to host St. Benedict Friday at 7pm.