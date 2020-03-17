Memphis athletic director pens letter to coaches and student athletes

MEMPHIS — University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch sent out this letter Tuesday to all of the U of M’s coaches, staff and student athletes to update everyone on what the University is doing in dealing with Covid 19 and providing services for its student athletes.

The letter metions that the university has canceled all athletic competitions for the rest of the year, and will not host practices or group activities through at least April 6.

The letter is below:

Student-Athletes, Coaches & Staff, Memphis Athletics is fully supportive of today’s AAC decision to cancel all athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year, especially in light of the latest CDC and Presidential guidelines regarding COVID-19 prevention efforts. In addition, we will not host practice or group activities of any kind through, at a minimum, April 6, 2020. Spring Football has also been postponed indefinitely. As difficult as these developments are for all of us that love competing for Memphis Athletics, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority. As you know, University of Memphis students will continue their education through remote and virtual learning for the remainder of this semester. We encourage all student-athletes to remain or return home and utilize appropriate social-distancing guidelines as outlined on the University’s web-site at https://www.memphis.edu/health/coronavirus/. We will continue to support our student-athletes in every way we can through this unprecedented time, from virtual academic support and tutoring services to ensuring that appropriate housing and nutritional needs are met. Memphis athletics facilities remain closed to all student-athletes during this extended spring-break week, with the exception of sports medicine treatments by-appointment only. This will allow for a deep-cleaning of our facilities in an effort to provide the safest possible environment when student-athletes are able to return. With the latter goal in mind, our Athletic Training and Strength & Conditioning staffs are in the process of finalizing protocols for potential individual training. Staff and student-athletes will be notified and provided proper guidelines when athletic facilities and in-person support services are available for use. In the meantime, please continue to take care of yourself and those around you. We will continue to keep our student-athletes, staff, families and the entire Memphis community in our thoughts