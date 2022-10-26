KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the upcoming season set to tip off on Sunday with an exhibition game vs. Carson-Newman, the Tennessee women’s basketball program welcomed local newspaper, web, TV and radio outlet representatives to campus on Wednesday afternoon for 2022-23 Lady Vol Media Day.

Kellie Harper began the day with a press conference in the Ray and Lucy Hand Digital North Studio, taking questions about a team that has been ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY Coaches Preseason Poll and No. 5 in the AP Preseason Poll, and picked to finish second in the SEC by the media as well as the league’s head coaches.