Lady Vols fall to South Carolina in SEC tournament semifinals, 67-52

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WATE) – Tennessee overcame a 16-point deficit, stunning the Gamecocks in mid-February in Knoxville.

In Greenville on Saturday, the 16-point deficit at the end of the first quarter was too much to overcome as the No. 3-seeded Lady Vols fell to No. 2-seeded South Carolina 67-52 in the SEC tournament semifinals.

Tennessee’s top two leading scorers this season, Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis, combined for just 18 points going 6-of-23 from the field. The Lady Vols were led in scoring by redshirt junior Jordan Walker and sophomore Jordan Horston, who both ended with 11 points. They were the only Tennessee players to end in double figures.

Turnover turmoil again plagued Tennessee in Greenville. After committing 23 in their SEC tournament opener against Ole Miss on Friday, the Lady Vols had 18 giveaways resulting in 19 points for the South Carolina.

The Lady Vols found themselves in foul trouble out the gate when two minutes into the game senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah picked up her second personal foul putting her on the bench. With their big out, Tennessee was outscored 14-6 in the paint in the first quarter.

The Gamecocks led 29-13 after the first ten minutes.

Tennessee managed to slow down South Carolina’s scoring in the second quarter limiting them to just ten points, though the Gamecocks continued to limit the Lady Vols leading scorers, keeping Burrell and Davis scoreless in the second quarter and Tennessee trailing 39-25.

Like the first half, the Gamecocks came out strong in the second half pouring in 20 points to Tennessee’s 14 giving South Carolina a 20-point-edge entering the final quarter of play.



Up Next: The Lady Vols will return to Knoxville and await their seeding in the upcoming NCAA tournament Selection Monday Show.