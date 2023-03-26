KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite closing the gap to a one point in the earlier part of the fourth quarter, Tennessee saw their season halted in the Sweet 16, a 73-64 loss to the Hokies.

The first did not favor the Lady Vols in their quest of advancing to the Elite Eight. Early on Tennessee was just 1-of-7 from the field, allowing the Hokies to take control early.

There was a lot of subbing with the Lady Vols’ post players early on as they tried to figure out how to limit the Hokies in the paint.

Nothing fully seemed to crack the code, it seemed like every time the Hokies had their hands on the ball inside the paint, their shot fell.

It wasn’t just their work on the inside, the Hokies’ three-point shooting from Virginia Tech was as good as advertised, hitting several late in the second quarter, the Hokies shot up to a 13-point lead at the half.

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) looks for a pass as Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) plays defense in the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) drives towards the basket as Virginia Tech guard Cayla King (22) defends in the first quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor shoots the ball against Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) and guard Jordan Horston (25) during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor (23) dribbles past Tennessee guard Jordan Walker during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) goes up for a shot against guard Tess Darby (21) during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Tennessee forward Jillian Hollingshead (53) backs down Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) under the basket in the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper yells to her team during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley (33) drives to the basket agains tTennessee forward Karoline Striplin, left, and guard Jordan Walker during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) takes a shot against Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor, left, goes up for a shot against Tennessee guard Jordan Horston during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell (15) drives to the basket as Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor (23) plays defense in the second quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

It was more of the same as the third quarter unfolded, back to back buckets gave Virginia Tech an 18-point lead just over a minute into the quarter.

Tennessee upped their accuracy around the rim and slowly started to chip away at the Hokies’ lead in the third. The Lady Vols entered the fourth quarter within nine of Virginia Tech.

With the lead within reach, Tennessee closed the gap to two points at the beginning of the fourth, Jasmine Powell then cutting the deficit to a single point with a little over six minutes remaining.

Virginia Tech wasn’t giving it up, making three free throws in the second part of the fourth quarter gave them a seven point lead.

The Lady Vols never gave up, but the Hokies were too much to handle. The loss to the Hokies marks the second year in a row Tennessee has seen their season come to a close in the Sweet 16.

Jordan Horston lead the team in scoring with 17 points.