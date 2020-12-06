Lack of run game haunts Tigers in 35-21 loss to Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WREG) — Tulane snapped the Tigers three-game win streak, outgaining Memphis (6-3, 4-3) 419 yards to 300 and scoring all four times they reached the red zone.

The Tigers rushed for only 45 yards against the Green Wave. Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield said after the game his offense isn’t in sync.

“There’s times you go out there and you watch our offense, you say man that’s one of the best offenses in the country and then there’s other times where we are not in the inconsistencies of it that’s really what is hurting us,” Silverfield said. “Again, I think it starts with lack of being able to run the football. I think that — everywhere I’ve been we can run the football well, that can open up a lot of stuff. We haven’t been able to really do that at a consistent pace. Especially these last few games. So, that’s one of those things whether it’s the o-line or tight ends, running backs, receivers, or our play calling or me. I mean it’s all those things that got to be looked at. It kind of feels like we sit here week in and week out and say man how can we get the run game going. I think you guys are exactly right. I think that’s why we have those conversations after losses because we’re not able to execute that at a higher level.”

Calvin Austin caught five passes for 110 yards for Memphis, his sixth 100-yard game in the last seven. Brady White passed for 248 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. White needs 56 more passing yards to surpass Danny Wimprine as career passing leader at Memphis. The Tigers have two games left.

Green Wave freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two more and may have iced the Tulane’s 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Saturday when he was hit while scrambling on what was ruled a targeting penalty.

Tulane (6-5, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) led 28-21 and was driving in the fourth quarter when Pratt was forced to run on second-and-10. As he was going down, Memphis’ Cole Mashburn came diving up to assist on the stop. Though a television replay showed no helmet-to-helmet contact, Masburn was disqualified for targeting and Tulane had a first-and-goal at the 9.

Cam Carroll zig-zagged into the end zone on the next play and Tulane was up two touchdowns late against a Memphis team with five comeback victories this season.