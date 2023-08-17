MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A big game on the first Friday night of the high school football season will pit Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering against Lausanne with one of the big storylines: the availability of standout running back Kumaro Brown for the Phoenix.

As we told you a few weeks ago, Brown was shot in the lower leg back on July 4.

The good news is, he is back to 100 percent. Brown is back to practicing with his team but head coach Cedric Miller says Brown remains a game-time decision for this showdown against the Lynx.

“He’s been cleared by the doctor to go. Full go,” Miller said. “But like I said in the beginning when it happened, I just want to make sure he’s 100% mentally and physically ready to go. I don’t want to rush him back too fast, so. But other than that, everybody else is all oars in the water and we ready to roll.”