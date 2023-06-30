MEMPHIS, Tenn. – On Monday, the LSU Tigers won their seventh national title dominating Florida in game three of the College World Series 18-4.

Former Tiger and current Redbirds short stop Kramer Robertson watched the game from his home in Baton Rouge. Robertson even refused a ride from his mom, Kim Mulkey the head coach of the LSU Tigers national championship women’s basketball program.

Kramer said the memories from the scars of when his 2017 Tigers loss to Florida in the MCWS still run deep.

” I juset wasn’t mentally ready emotionally ready to step back in that stadium. There’s a lot of past memories. I think I needed to experience them winning or losing that game alone,” said Robertson.

” [My mom] needed to be there especially after she brought the first program championship back in April. I think it’s the golden era of LSU sports, it’s something about those two year hires with my mom and Jay Johnson. I guess Brian Kelly is on the clock now”.