Koepka, McIlroy back to battle at 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitationals is back in Memphis and so are two of the top guys on the planet. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and world No. 6 and defending champ Brooks Koepka.

These two guys putting on quite the show just last year.

“Yeah it’s good to be back. It’s a place I have good memories from, coming back to defend. It’s always been that place for me where I’ve been excited and can’t wait to get to,” said Brooks Koepka.

“It was nice to play well and get myself in the final group. I think I might have been leading by one going tin to the final day,” said Rory McIlroy.

Ultimately getting the best of Rory on that final Sunday a year a go, something Rory hasn’t forgotten.

“I was a little too passive. Just not as aggressive as I should have been. To see how Brooks approach it. And that’s the thing after I played well at East Lake. That’s the biggest compliment I could give Brooks, I tried to play more like him,” said McIlroy.

” Can only relate it to myself but when we go out and play and they beat my butt it drives me nuts for awhile and I’m looking for redemption. I’m sure it’s the same for him.” said Koepka.

And while Brooks has been dealing with a knee injury his confidence is as high as ever.

“I’m defending aren’t I? K, just checking,” said Koepka.