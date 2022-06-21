MEMPHIS – Another major defection from the PGA Tour to the new, Saudi backed LIV tour and like Dustin Johnson, this move involves a former Memphis champion.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who won the inaugural World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational back in 2019, has bolted the PGA for the big bucks of the LIV tour.

But Koepka is not the only top 20 player in the world or Memphis winner to defect from the PGA Tour Tuesday.

Abraham Ancer, last year’s champ of the WGC event here at TPC Southwind and ranked 20th in the world, is also out.

Big news because those players teeing up in LIV events are currently suspended from PGA events including the first ever FedEx St. Jude Championship that kicks off the FedEx Cup playoffs in August.