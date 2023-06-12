MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered what Kobe Bryant might have looked like in a Grizzlies’ uniform?

As crazy as that might sound, according to Laker great Jerry West, Kobe was actually entertaining the thought of playing in Memphis back in 2004?

As a guest on the Paul George podcast Monday, West said that Bryant, then a first time free agent, made the comment of wanting to play for the Grizzlies back in ’04 when West was the Grizzlies’ General Manager.

West said he quickly shot down the overture, talking Kobe out of any such move by telling the 5-time NBA champion he belonged in L.A…and West was right.

Kobe and the Lakers came to terms on a new deal and, thanks to a trade with the Grizzlies, won two more titles with Grizz great Pau Gasol by Bryant’s side.

But just imagine what might have been with Kobe in the Beale Street Blue.