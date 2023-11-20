HONOLULU — Dalton Knecht scored 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo each recorded a double-double to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 73-56 win over Syracuse in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Knecht, one of three fifth-year players for Tennessee, had 15 points by halftime on Monday. He left the game at the 10:20 mark of the second half with an apparent left leg injury, but returned to the contest in the closing minutes. James had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Aidoo had 14 points with 11 boards. Chris Bell scored 16 points and Judah Mintz had 15 to lead Syracuse.

