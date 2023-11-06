KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dalton Knecht scored 17 points and No. 9 Tennessee’s defense was in midseason form as the Volunteers opened the season by beating Tennessee Tech 80-42. Knecht, a Northern Colorado grad transfer, scored 14 points in the first half. Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points and Jordan Gainey 11. Tennessee Tech was limited to 22% shooting. The Golden Eagles turned over the ball 16 times and had eight shots blocked, four by Jonas Aidoo, who also grabbed eight rebounds. Josiah Davis led Tennessee Tech with 13 points.

