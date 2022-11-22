OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school.

All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl.

Kiffin’s name has been tied to the Auburn opening, even before Bryan Harsin was officially fired back on Halloween.

Kiffin hasn’t shot down those rumors or said he’s definitely staying in Oxford.

Only to say he’s happy in Oxford.

“I don’t know what else to say. I’m extremely happy here. Like we just talked about, the difference in where this program is now compared to three years ago. We feel that we have really good support. I don’t know what else to say,” Kiffin said. “Been here three years and been fortunate enough, I guess now I have three different contracts. So I don’t know why all of a sudden a fourth contract makes people feel better.”