Kiffin lands Top 20 recruiting class for the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — It was a relatively quiet National Signing Day but leave it to Lane Kiffin to make some serious noise down in Oxford.

Kiffin and the Rebels got their man.

The Rebels cementing their top 20 recruiting class when the nation’s No. 5 defensive tackle prospect, Tywone Malone, picked the Rebels live on ESPN2.



“We were very excited about the initial class of 24 players who were actually signed, including some other players,” Kiffin said. “To add one today, a top 50 player in the country…I’m sure whatever rankings, this is a top-20 class, whatever that means. Most importantly, we got a great player today.”



Malone, an 4-star Under Armour All-American, picking Kiffin and Rebels over offers from the likes of Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and UCS.



“He’s no secret,” Kiffin said. “I think he got offers from everyone in the country. We went down to the wire with some big-time, great programs.”



Malone’s signing solidifies the Rebels’ top-20 class, moving up to number 17 in the country according to Rivals and of the Rebels’ 25 signees, 13 come with a 4-star rating.



