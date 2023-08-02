OXFORD – As the Rebels opened Fall camp on Wednesday, it marked year four for Lane Kiffin in Oxford.

A season that can’t get here soon enough for the Rebels.

Last year, Kiffin and company started the season 7 and 0, moving up to number 7 in the country before the Rebels lost five of six including their final four games of the year.

Fast forward to now and Kiffin welcomes in over three dozen new players to the roster. Throw in new coaches and there is a certain level of concern, with the season opener just a month away.

“You guys know I’m realistic in my answers. Yeah, I’m worried. I mean, I don’t. I have nothing to say, OK? I haven’t seen them perform together. New coordinator. There’s a lot of new staff and a lot of brand new players. So, yeah, that’s a high level concern,” Kiffin said. “Now, I’m excited about the pieces, but that’s a long way from them playing really well together. Knowing what to do and not blowing coverages and fitting every run right.”>

Kiffin and the Rebels open the season on September 2nd against Mercer.