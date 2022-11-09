OXFORD, Miss. – Despite being rested and coming off a bye week, now might not be the best time for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels to take on Alabama.

The Tide is coming off an overtime loss at LSU and Nick Saban is very good when it comes to bouncing back from an ‘Ll’.

How good?

Well Bama hasn’t lost back to back regular season games since Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa… way back in 2007.

The Tide also hasn’t lost three games in a single season since 2010 so Kiffin, a former Bama assistant, knows his former boss will have his team ready to play come Saturday down at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“I thought he was phenomenal. You would maybe expect to be the other way like he comes in and everything is the end of the world like some coaches do. He does a really good job of addressing exactly what it was,” Kiffin said. “Remember guys, like (Paul) Finebaum’s stupid statement, dynasty is over—they’ve lost two games by two plays. Both games could’ve went either way, then they’re the No. 1/No. 2 team in the country coming in here. This is a great team and the best coach to ever do it.”

You can watch the Tide and Rebels this weekend on News Channel 3. Kickoff is set for Saturday 2:30.