OXFORD – 4 and 0 and up to 14th in the country, the Rebels will take on their toughest test of the season this weekend as they return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium Saturday to take on a top ten Kentucky team in their SEC opener.

It will be homecoming in Oxford where the Rebels have won 12 in a row.

The game is already a sellout.

But Lane Kiffin wants more from his fans. Like staying past halftime.

Kiffin calling out Rebel fans. Especially those who like to leave early.

“When you come back out and run out of the tunnel and it looks like a high school game playing in a college stadium, you can’t let that affect you. There’s psychology to that. You kind of have that feeling like, oh are we still really playing in a game here. The players have to fight that,” Kiffin said. “I’ve tried social media, in here for two years. We’ll worry about what we can control, and that’s getting our players ready to play.”

Let’s see if the fans come through for their coach when seventh ranked Kentucky takes on the 14th ranked Rebels on an early day in the Grove.

Kickoff down in oxford is set for 11 a.m.