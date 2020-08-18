Kiffin and Pittman with a lot on their plates as first time SEC head coaches

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin stands with other public universities coaches and athletic staffs in calling for a change of the Mississippi state flag, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Several head coaches met with both Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Philip Gunn in addition to their lawmakers to lobby for a change. This current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

It is a day first time SEC head coaches Lane Kiffin and Sam Pittman have been waiting on since both were hired back in early December.

The first day of fall practice around the SEC where the Rebels and Hogs, under their new head coaches, hit the field on Monday. The next step toward a hopeful season to come but a season unlike anything Kiffin or Pittman, career coaches, have ever seen.

Both are not only trying to rebuild a program but also trying to protect their players during a pandemic where mask wearing isn’t the coolest thing to do.

“We’ve challenged them. I think you have to be realistic. It’s not going to be perfect.” said Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin. “Like I said, if people think people are doing this well, just open your eyes. This ain’t kids. Adults don’t do it. Just drive through downtown and look around or look at pictures on the internet of other places. This is not taken very serious by a lot of people.”

“We know they’re young but we also know that if they get the virus, that it’s going to be a 14-day outage,” said Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. “That you’re not going to get to play and with a ten game schedule, it’s going to cost you some games and some time. They’ve worked awful hard.”

“You feel that responsibility,” said Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. “We all want to have a season so if we have to make sacrifices now, that’s what we’re going to do. Our biggest thing is we kind of already had our adjustment early on this summer. Having to go through all the precautions and everything so now we’re kind of on cruise control with it.”