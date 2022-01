OXFORD – The Rebels running back room taking another hit, post Sugar Bowl.

Snoop Conner has joined Jerrion Ealy in declaring for the NFL Draft. Conner led the Rebels this past season with 13 rushing touchdowns.

But Lane Kiffin, dipping into the transfer portal to quickly fill one of those spots with former five star running back Zach Evans committing to the Rebels on Thursday.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

Evans running for almost 11 hundred yards and nine touchdowns over the last two seasons at TCU.