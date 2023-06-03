MEMPHIS – After one season as the head coach of the Memphis Tigers baseball program, Kerrick Jackson is heading home to take the head coaching job at Mizzou.

In a statement from University of Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch:

” We’re disappointed to lose Coach Kerrick Jackson after one season as our head baseball coach. In just one year, however, Coach Jackson revitalized the energy of Memphis Baseball, and we look forward to continuing the momentum he helped create. This job is extremely attractive due to our fan base, our location and the renovations to FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field alongside other commitments made to the program over the last year. It’s tough to lose a coach after one season, but we appreciate what Coach Jackson did, and we are happy for him and his family. We will hire another great coach to lead our program, and we are looking forward to continued success”.

This past season, the St. Louis native led the Tigers to a 29-28 record, the most wins for the Tigers since 2017. During the 2023 season the Tigers finished 10-14 in conference play.