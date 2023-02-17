SALT LAKE CITY – Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are not the only Memphis Grizzlies taking part in All-Star weekend.

Friday night, Kenny Lofton Junior was picked to play in the Rising Stars challenge where he was representing the Memphis Hustle in this three-game, four-team, round robin event that showcased the league’s top rookies, second year stars and G League elite.

Lofton getting off to a quick start.

Playing for the G League team, Lofton hit a three-pointer and a floater in the lane. He’d finish 2-7 from the floor for seven points but his G League team was knocked out in the semifinals when former Houston Cougar Quinten Grimes hit the game winning three.

The winner of this year’s Rising Stars Challenge was the team coached by former Grizzlies great and six-time All-Star Pau Gasol.