Kennedy Chandler returns to Memphis for NIBC Championship

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — Former Briarcrest Christian standout and McDonald’s All-American Kennedy Chandler was back in the Grind City for the NIBC Championship.

“I really never expected to leave Briarcrest at all. I expected to be at Briarcrest from 2nd to 12th grade and graduate from there. Every since I got Sunrise, I’ve just been getting better every single day, improving my game.”

The two-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball now plays for Sunrise Christian out of Kansas. They took on Montverde Academy over at Arlington High School Friday night. Chandler finished with 13 points in the Buffaloes 61-57 loss to MVA.

WREG caught up with Chandler on what the McDonald’s All-American award meant to him.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s a goal I’ve had since I started playing basketball. Just my hard work and my dad pushing me every day to be the best player I can be. It’s just a dream come true.”

Chandler signed to play for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers. He hopes to enroll this May.