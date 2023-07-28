MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphian and former Memphis Grizzly Kennedy Chandler returned to the Bluff for the first time since being released by the Grizzlies in April.

The summer has been extremely busy for Chandler, as he computed with the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League. In five games this summer, Kennedy averaged 14.0 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

” I had a great time, it felt good getting back to hooping again. Being back on the floor playing and having my dad and mom come to watch me play, it was great,” said Chandler.

He’s forever grateful that Memphis drafted him the second round of the 2022 NBA draft, and has no ill will toward his hometown team. Now he’s ready to find the next place to call home.

” I never imagined playing for my hometown team. It was a great feeling, great vibes. Great energy from the city and great fans. So now it’s on to the next journey with my new team”.