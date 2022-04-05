MEMPHIS – To no one’s surprise, Memphian and SEC Tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler is one and done on Rocky Top.

The talented point guard and a projected top 20 pick in this summer’s NBA draft, making it official Tuesday by going on ESPN’s NBA Today to announce his decision to turn pro and hire an agent.

In his one year at Tennessee, Chandler led the Vols in scoring, assists and steals while also being named second team All-SEC and picked as part of the league’s All-Freshman team.

“Decision was tough, honestly. I talked to my family about it. I talked to Coach Barnes about it as well. We thought it was the best decision for me,” Chandler said. “It’s always been a life long dream of mine.”

Thanks to friendships with the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and the Hawks’ Trae Young, Chandler knows he has a couple of the NBA’s top young point guards to lean on.

“I got a very close relationship with Ja and Trae. One thing I can do is ask them any question I have, with any part of the basketball game and I know they’ll help me along the way. Knowing that they’re right there and I’m close to my dream, they’ll help me along with that as well.”