Five-star recruit Kennedy Chandler cuts list to 5 schools—that includes Memphis

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Kennedy Chandler #2 of Briarcrest Christian School goes up for a layup against Archbishop Stepinac High School during the City of Palms Classic Day 1 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 18, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While it’s been a struggle for coach Penny Hardaway to piece together his 2020 recruiting class a year after landing the No. 1 class in the country, the Tigers remain heavily involved with a number of the best players in the class of 2021.

That includes five-star Briarcrest guard Kennedy Chandler.

Chandler trimmed his wish list of schools down to five Thursday, and Penny and the Tigers made the cut, along with Tennessee, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.

“Penny, I just got a good relationship with them,” Chandler said. “Him, Coach Matlock. Coach Miller. Just for me, just for them, hometown. Penny’s been Facetiming me. He’s just been having the conversation with me. He’s just saying my style of play fits right into Memphis.”