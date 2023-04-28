LOS ANGELES – The injury bug seems to have bitten the Grizzlies again.

And at the worst possible time.

While Luke Kennard was at shootaround Friday morning ahead of a must win game 6 for the Grizzlies, Kennard did very little when the media was invited in and did nothing with that ailing left shoulder that has the NBA’s top three-point shooter listed as questionable.

When Jaren Jackson Junior and Xavier Tillman were asked about Kennard, things didn’t sound too promising just hours before tip off.

“You got to be ready for if you’re a wing or guard, to step up and in that lineup, in that role. But I mean, we always have confidence that people are ready,” Jackson said. “We miss some shooting there, miss some playmaking. Got to cary the weight.”

“Luke brings a lot of floor space into our game and he can shoot it at a high clip, as you know,” Tillman said. “The medical staff is working with him. Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible.”

The Grizzlies will make a final decision on Kennard’s availability about an hour before Friday night’s 9:30 tip.