MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A new commitment has rocked the Tigers basketball recruiting world. Forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu announced he was taking his talents to the U of M via his social media.

The 6-9 forward from Lagos, Nigeria picked Penny Hardaway and the Tigers over Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others.

In two seasons at UT-Arlington, Akobundu-Ehiogu had 134 blocks. His 2.6 per game average placed him 20th in the country, 17 spots higher than Jalen Duren. He also averaged 4.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Mavericks.

He joins Kendric Davis and Elijah McCadden as portal pick-ups for Memphis this offseason.