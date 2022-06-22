OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — Former Conquistador star K.J. Wright is back in Olive Branch raising money for the school’s athletic department.

“I love Olive Branch, Mississippi,” Wright said. “They mean so much to me. They helped raise me, grow me, making me into the football player and the man that I am today. So, they laid the foundation for what you see now.”

The event is an alumni charity basketball game.

Although Wright is a Pro-Bowl and Super Bowl Champion linebacker, he was a force on the Conquistador’s court.

“So K.J. was a very good basketball player, a lot of folks don’t understand that,” said Olive Branch boys basketball head coach Eric Rambaugh. “A lot of the football coaches, when they were recruiting him, actually came to the gym to watch some of the basketball games and just to see how athletic he was. K.J. was a heck of a leaper.”

Wright spent 10 seasons with Seattle. His 934 career tackles ranks third-most in Seahawks’ history.

“He took the physicality that he played with during football and brought that right to basketball,” said Rambaugh.

Wright said he and the other alumni are not letting up on the young players during the basketball game.

“It’s going to be 2007 all over again,” Wright laughed. “I told them already stay out of my way if you see me coming down the lane, please stay out of my way because I’m going to dunk. I got to give the people something that’s cheer for.”

The inaugural charity basketball game is scheduled for Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. inside of the Olive Branch High School gym.